UPDATE: Man dies after shooting, car wreck; suspect in custody

Photo Credit to Bibb County Sheriff's Office: LIGGINS DESHONDRE OCTAVIUS

UPDATE: MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A shooting on New Clinton Road and Millerfield Road left 26 year-old male hospitalized in critical condition.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says that it was reported that the 26 year-old was driving a Ford Focus south on New Clinton Road when he lost control of the vehicle, and rolled the car onto its side. When the driver was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, it was found that he had been shot.

Nobody else was injured during the incident.

BCSO interviewed 21 year-old DeShondre Octavious Liggins of Macon, and later charged him with Aggravated Assault and took him to the Bibb County Jail where he is being held without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.