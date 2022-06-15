Man in critical condition after shooting at PioNono car wash Tuesday night

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Tuesday night, an aggravated assault took place at a car wash in the 500 block of PioNono Avenue around 11:23 p.m.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports that 59 year-old Freddie Crowell was shot at the car wash and walked over to the Macon-Bibb County Fire Station across the street. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment, where he is now in critical, but stable condition.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated, anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.