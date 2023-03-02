Man in critical condition after being hit by car

The accident happened on Rice Mill Road near Sherry Drive in Macon just before 10 p.m.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car Wednesday night.

The accident happened on Rice Mill Road near Sherry Drive in Macon just before 10 p.m.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a Toyota Camry, was traveling south on Rice Mill Road. As the driver was going around a curve near Sherry Drive, he hit a 55-year-old man walking in the road.

The collision is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.