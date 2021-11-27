Man hit, killed in west Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A man is dead after being hit by a car in west Macon Friday night.



According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, the victim was hit on Thomaston Road near Jack’s Saw Shop just after 9 p.m.

Jones says the car did stop after hitting the man, but he died at the scene.

