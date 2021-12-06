Man found shot on Birch St.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators are investigating a shooting incident that occurred near the intersection of Napier Avenue and Birch Street, just before 7:00am Friday.

It was reported that 31-year-old Roderick Reddick was discovered inside his vehicle ,suffering from a gunshot wound. Reddick was pronounced dead on scene by Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley.

The circumstances surrounding this incident is being investigated.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.