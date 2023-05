Man found shot in Paul Street Home

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that occurred in the 600 block of Paul Street just after 12:20am , this (Wednesday) morning.

According to a release, deputies found 35-year-old Ahmad Harrell suffering from a gunshot wound inside of the home. Harrell was pronounced deceased on scene by Coroner Lonnie Marley.

The shooting remains under investigation.