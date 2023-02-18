Man found guilty for Child Molestation, sentenced to life

“We, in the District Attorney’s Office, know how difficult these types of cases can be, especially when these acts occur among family."

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

After a mistrial earlier in February due to juror misconduct, 33-year-old LeCharles Harrell, was found Guilty of Aggravated Child Molestation and Child Molestation.

According to a Facebook post by District Attorney Anita Howard, due to the stress of the trial, one victim, suffered a medical emergency on the witness stand and was unable to complete her testimony. The charge related to the crime committed against her was removed.

Howard says there was also evidence Harrell’s extended family brought significant pressure on another victim’s guardian not to cooperate in the trial.

Harrell was that victim’s first cousin and in his late twenties, when he briefly lived with the victim’s family. She says even though the victim, now 15-years-old, also had difficulties with her courtroom testimony, her previous forensic interview was played for the jury.

The video testimony was overwhelmingly compelling as she described how Harrell touched her private areas, and made her sodomize him when she was 6-years-old.

“We, in the District Attorney’s Office, know how difficult these types of cases can be, especially when these acts occur among trusted family members, said District Attorney Howard. “It is extremely difficult for a child to take the witness stand in a courtroom and to talk about the appalling acts that have been forced upon them.”

