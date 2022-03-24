Man found fatally shot at Macon apartments

A man is dead after being found shot at a Macon apartment complex. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office a 34 year old male was found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Park at Northside Apartments located at 3876 Northside Drive Wednesday night around 10:54 p.m.

The victim was transported to Atrium Health Navicent by ambulance where he died of his injuries.

There were no other injuries reported during the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.