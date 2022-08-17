Man found dead in Vienna motel room

VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 30-year-old man was found dead in a motel room in Vienna on Monday.

The Vienna Police Department says just after midnight on August 15th, police and Dooly County EMS responded to Vienna Travel Inn in reference to an unresponsive male. Upon arrival, first responders identified the man as 30-year-old Daniel Athon, who was deceased in one of the motel rooms.

The Dooly County Coroner’s Office and Sheriff’s Office both responded to investigate. Athon’s body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy to be performed.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Chief Ketorie Sales, Vienna Police Department or Investigator Richard Eschenbach, Dooly County Sheriff’s Office.