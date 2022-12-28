Man found dead behind house in Vienna

Police say 51-year-old Travis Woodson, also known as "Dirt Dog," was found behind a home on Kelly Lane.

VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Vienna Police Department is investigating after a body was found just inside the city limits on Monday.

Several agencies, including the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, Dooly County Sheriff’s Office and coroner’s office, worked to process the scene.

They say there aren’t any indications of foul play, and that Woodson’s body is being sent to the GBI medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Anyone who came into contact with Woodson on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, or after is asked to call the Vienna Police Department.