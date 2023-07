Man fatally shot on Daffodil Street

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being shot on Daffodil Street. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office it happened in the 400 block just after 06:30 p.m. Saturday. When deputies arrived they found a male subject unresponsive in the roadway. The male 45-year-old Cedrick Bernard Davis was pronounced deceased by Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley on scene.