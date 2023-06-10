Man faces 15 years for possessing wallet gun

52-year-old Johnny Carl Sandefur Jr., faces a maximum of 15 years followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/ WMGT) – A Macon man with multiple violent felony convictions, pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a wallet gun, a type of firearm that can be easily concealed and must be registered.

52-year-old Johnny Carl Sandefur Jr., faces a maximum of 15 years followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

According to court documents and other evidence, the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force attempted to execute an arrest warrant for a suspect wanted for Aggravated Assault on a peace officer in 2022. Agents located the wanted person and Sandefur, who both fled.

Sandefur was taken into custody in possession of a .22 magnum derringer wallet gun, two knives and methamphetamine. The wallet gun was not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record as required by federal law.

He had active warrants in Bibb and Houston counties at the time of the incident. In addition, he has multiple prior felony convictions including aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, terroristic threats and theft by receiving.

Sentencing for is scheduled for September 6.