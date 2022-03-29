Man escapes Laurens County deputies after crashing during chase

DEXTER, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Laurens County Sheriff Office is looking for a man who escaped during a vehicle pursuit Monday afternoon.

According to deputies, they were chasing a car on Highway 338 near Whipples Crossing Road, when it crashed and two men ran from the scene.

One of the men was taken into custody shortly after the incident, but deputies say they lost sight of the second man.

The Sheriff’s Office says after searching the surrounding area with drones, and receiving several calls, they believe the man was picked up by an 18 wheeler on Interstate 16.

They say the man has been identified and warrants will be obtained for his arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies will patrol the area throughout the night. They ask if you see anyone suspicious, please call 911. Also, remember to lock your and secure all firearms from your vehicles.