Man drowns in Ocmulgee River in Wilcox County

The coroner says the man went into the river just below the Statham Shoals Boat Landing.

ABBEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead following a drowning in Wilcox County Sunday evening.

According to Wilcox County Coroner Janice Brown, a 26-year-old man was swimming with friends in the Ocmulgee River, around 7:15pm. Brown says the man climbed a tree, and he either jumped or fell into the river just below the Statham Shoals Boat Landing.

Brown says the man, who is a day laborer from South Africa, never resurfaced from the water.

Brown is working to contact family before releasing the victim’s identity.