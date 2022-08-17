Man dies in work-related accident at Dublin tire shop

UPDATE: The Dublin Police Department says that Rogers was working on a tire when the rim separated from the tire and hit him. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An employee at Duncan Tire Company in Dublin died in a work-related accident this afternoon.

Nathan Stanley, the Deputy Coroner for Laurens County, told 41NBC that the accident happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Stanley says there was an explosion involved, but not many other details are available as the case is under investigation.

The accident resulted in the death of Duncan employee Stephen Rogers, a 32-year-old man from Wrightsville Georgia. Rogers was pronounced dead shortly after the accident, at 2:21 p.m.