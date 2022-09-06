Man dies following shooting, crash in Dublin

Crews responded to a call about a crash around 6:45 Sunday evening

UPDATE : The Dublin Police Department is releasing details involving the deadly shooting on Sunday night.

According to Interim Police Chief Keith Moon, an officer was an officer was dispatched to the intersection of Academy Ave and Kingsby Street just before 7 p.m., in reference to an accident with unknown injuries. Before arriving on scene, the officer was advised the driver of the vehicle had a gun shot wound.

When he arrived, the officer noticed a car in front of a home on Academy Avenue with damage to the front end. As he approached the vehicle, two neighbors told the officer the man in the car, Joshua Miller, had a gun on him.

The officer noticed Miller had a gunshot wound on his back left shoulder, and he was also leaning on his right side unresponsive. The officer also found a handgun under Miller’s left leg, so he removed it and put it on top of the vehicle.

After other officers arrive, they took Miller out of the car and began first aid until paramedics arrived. Miller was later pronounced dead at to Fairview Park Hospital.

After the incident police spoke with both neighbors on scene. One told police she heard a loud noise while inside their home. The other stated she heard several gunshots.

As the investigation continues, Police Chief Moon says the body camera of the officer who responded to the scene was active.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Dublin man is dead following a shooting and crash Sunday evening.

Laurens County Deputy Coroner Nathan Stanley tells 41NBC, a 911 call about a crash came in just before 7:00 Sunday night. The wreck was at the intersection of Academy Avenue and Kingsby Street in Dublin.

Deputy Coroner Stanley says crews found 24-year-old Joshua Allen Miller inside the car and shot in the left back shoulder.

Miller later died at Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin.