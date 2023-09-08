Man dies after hit-and-run near downtown Macon

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a 67-year-old man was standing in the center turn lane when he was hit by a dark-colored SUV.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after a hit-and-run Thursday night just outside of downtown Macon.

It happened in the 1000 block of Riverside Drive just before 8:30.

Deputies say the SUV, possibly a Chevy Tahoe with front end damage, did not stop.

The victim was taken to Atrium Health Navicent where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The sheriff’s office says the traffic collision is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.