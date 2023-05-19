Man dies after being hit by car in Warner Robins

Police say 53-year-old Clint Mullins was hit on Watson Boulevard near the intersection of Westgate Street just after midnight.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —A man in Warner Robins died early Friday morning after being hit by a car.

According to the police department, the incident is under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

Investigators say if you have any information, call the Warner Robins Police Department at (478) 302-5378.