Man dead after drive by shooting

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 19-year-old Macon man is dead after being shot while walking down the street in Warner Robins.

According to a press release, 19-year-old Ormand Humphrey was found face down in front of 200 Stevens Street with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased by the staff. Authorities say an unknown suspect shot Humphrey from a vehicle.

If you have any information on the shooting call Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.