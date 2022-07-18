Man charged with vehicular homicide after hitting Perry cyclist

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man is being charged with vehicular homicide in the 1st degree after hitting a man on a bicycle early Monday morning.

According to the Perry Police Department, around 9:32 a.m., officers responded to the area of Larry Walker Parkway and Ball Street in Perry for a report of a person down. Upon arrival, officers found that the victim, John Houser of Perry, had been riding his bike northbound on Larry Walker Parkway when he was stuck by a 2004 Ford Expedition, which fled the scene.

Later, the suspect vehicle was found on Elko Road near the Georgia National Fairgrounds- this led to a search of the area by Perry PD, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, and Georgia Department of Corrections K9. Authorities found the driver of the vehicle, who was identified as Jay Reaves of Hawkinsville.

Reaves is being held at the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and charged with vehicular homicide without bond.