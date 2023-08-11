Man charged with attempting to break into Macon home

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is behind bars, accused of trying to break into a Macon home Friday morning.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in the 2800 block of Pierce Drive North around 5:30 a.m. in reference to a suspicious man with a flashlight.

Deputies say the suspect, 41-year-old Erich Thomas Dugan of Macon, cut the lock to a power box and shut off the lights to the home. He then tried to get into the house multiple times through a window and door.

Deputies arrested Dugan when they arrived on scene. He’s charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony.

No one was harmed.

If you ever notice any suspicious activity, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.