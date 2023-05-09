Man charged after shooting 14-year-old girl playing hide-and-seek

A man in Starks, Louisiana is facing charges after shooting a 14-year-old in the back of the head while she was playing hide-and-seek with other juveniles on his property. The girl suffered non-life threatening wounds.

(NBC NEWS)- David Doyle, a Louisiana man, is facing multiple charges, after he allegedly shot at a group of kids playing hide-and-seek and hit a 14-year-old girl in the back of the head.

According to police reports, officers responded to reports of gunfire early Sunday morning and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the back of her head. She was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say that several juveniles were playing hide-and-seek in the area and were hiding on Doyle’s property. Doyle reportedly told police that he saw shadows outside his home and retrieved his firearm before beginning to shoot when he saw people running away.

Doyle now faces charges of aggravated battery, four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, and the illegal discharge of a firearm. His bond has not yet been set.