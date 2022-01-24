Man breaks into Cashman’s Pub by kicking in glass doors, wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man broke into Cashman’s Pub on Cherry Street in the early hours of Sunday, but nothing was reported to have been taken.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect in the photos attached after it was reported that he entered the business around 3:00 a.m. on January 23, 2022, by kicking in the rear glass doors of the business. According to the BCSO, nothing was taken, but the glass doors and the door frame were damaged.

The man is described to possibly be aged between 20 to 35 years old, and weigh about 160 to 190 pounds. Anyone with information about his identity or this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.