Man arrested with guns and drugs at Macon gas station

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb Deputies arrest a man at a local gas station with drugs and multiple guns.

According to a press release Wednesday at 4:27 p.m. deputies responded to the Marathon Gas Station at 3705 Irwinton Road, regarding a person with a gun. While en-route deputies were informed that the person with the gun was in a black sedan in the parking lot. Upon arrival deputies found 20-year-old Christopher Tyriq-Amir Jackson sitting in a black Nissan Altima. When deputies approached the vehicle they could smell a strong odor of Marijuana coming from the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle deputies located two bookbags containing large quantities of drugs, Marijuana, Crack Cocaine, Powder Cocaine, Methamphetamine, and two guns.

Jackson was taken into custody and transported to the Bibb County Jail. He was charged with two counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and three counts of Possession He is being held without bond at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.