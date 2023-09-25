Man arrested for felony burglary, accused of breaking into Macon doctor’s office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A 38-year-old man is in jail after breaking into a doctor’s office in downtown Macon on Sunday morning, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses saw Eric Andrew Young of Augusta break through the glass door at First Choice Primary Care on Poplar Street. When deputies arrived, they searched the building and found Young hiding in an office.

Young is charged with felony second-degree burglary.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the burglary to call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.