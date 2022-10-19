Man arrested in Forsyth after drug investigation

A man is behind bars after investigators found multiple drugs and drug related objects in his apartment on Tuesday.



(Photo courtesy of Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.)

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kendrieth Bowden at his apartment on Union Hill Drive while serving a search warrant. Investigators found crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and multiple drug related objects.

Earlier this year, Bowden was arrested on 17 Counts of Felony Use of Communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction (purchasing crack cocaine).

Bowden is charged with possession of crack cocaine, and possession of drug related objects. He was also wanted by Forsyth Police Department for Failure to appear on traffic charges.