Man arrested in connection to Goodwill robbery

The Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Wallace Youngblood walked into the Goodwill Donation booth on Tom Hill Senior Boulevard with a gun and demanded money from the attendant.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Bibb County Sheriff deputies arrest a man in connection with an armed robbery on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after the incident, deputies located Youngblood on a bicycle where they followed him to a Metro PCS store. That’s where deputies took him into custody and recovered a pellet gun that was believed to be used in the armed robbery.

Youngblood is charged with Armed Robbery and being held without bond. He also had an unrelated charge of Contempt of City Court.