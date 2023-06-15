Man arrested for burglary at Family Dollar on Emery Hwy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Early Wednesday, a man was arrested in connection to a commercial burglary at the Family Dollar on Emery Highway.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a burglar alarm at the Family Dollar at 12:20 a.m. and found a window to the business had been shattered– video surveillance footage revealed that the suspect behind the crime threw a brick through the window, entered the business, grabbed multiple containers of detergent, and then fled.

A deputy recognized the suspect in the video as 60-year-old Oscar Jones of Macon, who was found and arrested just before 2 a.m. on Little Short Street, less than a mile away from the Family Dollar wearing the same clothes he was seen wearing in the video.

Jones was already wanted in Bibb County with several warrants for burglary, and was also charged with felony burglary– his bond has been denied as well.