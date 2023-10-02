Man arrested after shooting 2 people in Kathleen

KATHLEEN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was arrested in Houston County early Sunday for shooting two people at 205 West Houston drive in Kathleen.

The Houston county sheriff’s office says the incident happened not long before 1 a.m., when the 2 victims were shot, and deputies arrested the shooter at the scene. 33 year-old Rashaad Williams is in custody and is being charged with aggravated assault.

The investigation is still active and additional charges are expected.