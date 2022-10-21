Man arrested after police chase out of McDonald’s drive-thru

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man was arrested after almost hitting several vehicles while pulling out of a McDonald’s drive-thru and attempting to flee a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Deputy.

BCSO says the incident happened Thursday, around 2:30 p.m., when a man driving a Porsche out of the drive-thru at the Riverside Drive McDonald’s almost hit several vehicles. A deputy that witnessed the event then attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the Porsche, but the driver then led the deputy on a chase down Northside Drive and down Forest Hill Road. The driver lost control of his vehicle, and then wrecked in a curve on Forest Hill Road– he was not injured during the incident.

During the pursuit, the driver threw a handgun out of his window– a citizen later found the gun and contacted the Sheriff’s Office about it. Deputies also found marijuana and a large amount of cash in the car too.

The driver was identified as 26-year-old Anthony Da’Wayne Morgan Jr., who was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center for charges of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Possession of Substances with the Intent to Use Manufacture Schedule I or Schedule II Controlled Substances, Aggressive Driving, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon. Morgan also has a hold for a Probation Violation -Felony.

Anyone with information in connection to this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.