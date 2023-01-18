Man arrested after leading deputies on vehicle pursuit

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man in Macon is behind bars after speeding away during a traffic stop.

A Bibb County Deputy pulled over a driver in the parking lot of a gas station on Mercer University Drive.

After smelling marijuana in the vehicle and running a registration check, the deputy discovered the driver had an active warrant.

The driver then sped away through a residential area that ended on Edna Place.

He was arrested after jumping out of the car into a nearby creek bed.



(Courtesy: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page)

Deputies later found nearly 10 pounds of marijuana in the car.

The driver faces multiple charges.