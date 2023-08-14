Man arrested after home invasion incident in Perry

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was arrested in Perry Sunday morning in reference to a home invasion incident that happened at a home on Houston Lake Road around 8:40 a.m.

Perry Police officers were sent to the home in reference to 2 males outside of the residence with firearms.

One of the men was identified as Jason Butler, a convicted felon in possession of a stolen semi automatic pistol from Pulaski county, a revolver, and an AR-15 rifle.

Butler pointed firearms at both an adult victim and a juvenile victim, while forcefully entering the home.

Butler has been charged with home invasion, aggravated assault, firearm charges, and theft.

Nobody was injured during this incident.