Man arrested, accused to stealing and threatening store employees

Witnesses told deputies, 55-year-old Thomas Dewayne Williams was stuffing merchandise in his clothes

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man is in custody, in connection to an Armed Robbery at a dollar store Friday afternoon.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Family Dollar on Hillcrest Boulevard after receiving calls of a disgruntled man stealing items from the store.

Witnesses told deputies, 55-year-old Thomas Dewayne Williams was stuffing merchandise in his clothes. When the store clerk confronted Williams, he pulled out a boxcutter in a threatening manner, and then ran out of the store.

After a brief search, the deputy and investigator found Williams and arrested him without incident.

He faces a charge of Commercial Armed Robbery.