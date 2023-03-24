Man accused of shooting girlfriend during fight

The report states when McCary got out of the car, her boyfriend, Otis Joseph confronted her and the two got into a physical altercation.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A man is in the Bibb County Jail for allegedly shooting his girlfriend last week at a convenience store.

According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office incident report, Appollonia McCary stopped by the BP on Eisenhower Parkway on March 15 with a friend, Michael Hodges.

Hodges told deputies he then heard a gun shots, so he got out of the car and ran into the woods to call 911.

Joseph is charged with aggravated assault.