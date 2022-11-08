Mama Louise Hudson– Matriarch of Macon food and music, dies at 93

Photo Credit to H&H Soul Food

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The adopted Matriarch of Macon music and food, Mama Louise Hudson, has passed away at the age of 93.

H&H Soul Food, the restaurant for which she was one of the original owners, posted about her passing Tuesday morning. Mama Louise was credited with being the “adopted Matriarch” of the Allman Brothers Band, as well as other Macon musicians.

The Facebook page for the late Gregg Allman, founding member of the Allman Brothers Band, posted about the loss as well, quoting Gregg to say that “There is a good possibility that without Mama Louise there wouldn’t be an Allman Brothers Band.”

H&H states that they will “Humbly endeavor to carry on her legacy and spread love. Her spirit will always live on here at The H.” They then extended condolences to family, friends, and admirers.



