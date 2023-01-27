Major beautification project underway at Cliffview Lake in Macon-Bibb

To date, more than 400 homes have been demolished as part of the campaign, which aims to rejuvenate the county and create more affordable housing opportunities.

The latest project, which involves the demolition of homes surrounding Cliffview Lake, will help open up the area and create a new park for residents to enjoy.

Mayor Miller emphasized the project is about more than just removing blight.

“We’ve done an excellent job in a year and a half that we’ve begun this process, and we’re looking forward to these couple of years in making a big improvement to our area,” he said. “But we’re not just tearing down a house in this situation, we’re creating a park for all. We’re not just removing blight, we’re strengthening a neighborhood.”