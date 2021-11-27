Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza is back

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— With Thanksgiving in the rear view, it’s now time to celebrate Christmas.

The Main Street Christmas Extravaganza light show began its fifth year Friday night.

Macon Pops started the night with a free concert that was in sync with the lights on Poplar Street.

The show is composed of half a million lights synced to local music. In order to get the show up and running, organizers spend two months putting up the lights.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re rich, poor, white, black, republican, democrat. Nothing matters when you’re out here in the middle of the street, there’s just joy everywhere,” said Bryan Nichols, one of the organizers.

Several people were out enjoying the concert and the lights. Tony Lee says the light show has become a tradition for him.

“It’s a really awesome thing to do, a lot of places don’t even do this, they just do lights and this is just a lot more it’s just more than just lights, this is a great experience out here.”

The lights will be up in downtown Macon until January 2.