Macon’s Habitat for Humanity ReStore hosts Community Day

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Area Habitat for Humanity ReStore held a Community Day event on Friday, aimed at bolstering their mission of providing affordable housing in Middle Georgia while also offering local residents quality, discounted goods.

The day included a DJ, raffle, sweet treats and kids’ activities.

The ReStore, which sells a wide variety of donated items and furniture at reduced prices, relies on the support of the local community. Through its sales, it has been able to fund Habitat for Humanity’s initiatives in Macon-Bibb and Jones Counties.

The store is located at 690 Holt Avenue in Macon.

“Every dollar that comes through this store helps, and it goes to funding the houses that we build for underserved communities here,” Habitat for Humanity Outreach Manager DeMarcus Beckham said.

For more details on how to get involved with Habitat, visit their website at Habitat.org.