Macon’s Earth Day Festival returns after not being held in 2020 and 2021

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Macon-Bibb celebrated Earth Day a little early this year with its annual Earth Day Festival held Wednesday.

The event took Place at Tattnall Square Park.

More than one hundred people showed up looking to have a good time.

Several local organizations were there showcasing animals, plants and food.

We spoke with event organizer Rachel Gambill about the event’s purpose.

“We want people to know to take care of the earth,” she said. “That’s why we have events teaching children how to recycle, how to plant flowers, how to recognize flowers and shrubs that are local and regional.”