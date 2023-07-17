Macon woman killed in I-75 crash in Monroe County

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Bibb County woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning along I-75 in Monroe County.

Deputies responded to the crash near mile marker 194 around 5:00am. That’s where they found a woman lying in the roadway.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook and identified the woman as Janiya Pitts.

No other injuries were reported. And this incident remains under investigation.