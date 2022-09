Macon woman killed in housefire

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is dead after an early morning fire near downtown Macon.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC the blaze started around 4 this morning in the 800 block of Ell Street. Firefighters found the woman inside the building, Deputy Coroner Miley declared her dead on the scene.

She has been identified as 47-year-old Genevia Miles. The cause of the fire is under investigation.