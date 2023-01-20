Macon woman faces multiple charges after narcotics search warrant

36-year-old Callie Hamilton was taken into custody Friday in the 700 block of Ash Street.

Photo: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon woman is being held without bond on multiple charges after law enforcement executed a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 700 block of Ash Street Friday.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says law enforcement officers from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Southeastern Fugutive Task Force recovered an AR-15 rifle, a .45 caliber handgun, a “quantity” of ecstasy and about 2.2 ounces of marijuana. Digital scales and packaging materials were also found.

36-year-old Callie Hamilton was taken into custody for outstanding warrants and charged in connection with the narcotics found on the property.

Deputies say Hamilton, who is classified as a first offender, is not legally allowed to possess firearms.

She faces the following charges:

Possession of Schedule II controlled substance

Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana

Possession of a firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies,

Two counts of possession of a firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender

Failure to appear – felony.

Felony probation violation warrant.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.