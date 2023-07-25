Macon woman arrested, accused of Theft and Forgery

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested 36-year-old Crystal Denise Brown on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon woman is in jail, in connection with incidents of Theft and Forgery.

Brown is charged with 104 counts of Theft by Conversion, 104 counts of Forgery in the Third Degree, and 12 counts of Computer Forgery. The charges stem from an investigation from October 2020 to June 2022.

She’s accused of mishandling several multiple money order payments for rent from tenants, while she worked at at McAfee Towers on Gray Highway.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the circumstances surrounding this case are still under investigation.