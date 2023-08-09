Macon welcomes Pickleball players, new facility opening soon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In celebration of National Pickleball Day, the Macon Pickleball Association is pushing to draw more players to the sport and anticipating the opening of a new facility that could triple local tournament numbers.

The Tattnall Square Pickleball Center currently hosts state and local tournaments on its 26 courts. It has attracted newcomers like Maryland transplant Adena David.

“I recently moved here, from Maryland,” David said. “I came out on the court, and I was just immediately brought into a Pickleball group one evening, so they’re very friendly, very welcoming.”

In addition to the Tattnall facility’s existing courts, a new facility is slated to open at the Macon Mall in November. Paul Midkiff, President of the Macon Pickleball Association, believes the new facility could significantly boost player numbers.

“I think when the indoor facility is ready, I think those numbers will double or triple,”Midkiff said. “Macon will be looking at tournaments close to 1,000 players, eventually over 1,000, when that facility comes on board.”

The new facility is also expected to act as a catalyst for economic growth. Midkiff says it will attract people from across Georgia, funneling visitors into the Macon Mall and downtown Macon.

The Tattnall Square Pickleball Center will start new classes next week. For more details, go to maconpickleball.org.