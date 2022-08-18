Macon Water Authority wins awards for service

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Water Authority recently received several awards for its service.

During the recent Utility Leadership Conference of the National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA) in Seattle, Washington, MWA was awarded for its 100% compliance for its Lower Poplar Water reclamation facility.

The Amerson water treatment plant also received an award for best water plant in Georgia.

MWA Executive Director Joey Leverette says the good work of the authority will continue.

“We don’t stop, we can’t get to the end of the month and stop or get to the end of the year and stop,” he said. “Our work goes on 24-7, and we’ll continue that way until perpetuity.”

The Amerson Water Treatment plant has reached 100% permit compliance for nine consecutive years.