Macon Water Authority treatment plant gets overdue upgrades

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Water Authority cut the ribbon on its upgraded Rocky Creek Water Rehabilitation Center.



“We completely replaced the press building,” Executive Director Joey Leverette said. “Tremendous amount of electrical upgrades. These plants use a lot of power and a lot of power machinery, so the three biggest parts have been electrical, grit removal and our press process.”

The facility is able to handle 28 million gallons of wastewater per day.

Discharge from the water treatment plant flows into the Ocmulgee River. Leverette says environmental safety is a top priority for the Macon Water Authority.

“The [Ocmulgee] River which is a pristine river, and we want to keep it that way,” he said. “This project is just another example of how we’re working to make the environment better for the future for our children and for this community.”

Hart announced Wednesday this will be his final year serving on the water authority board, but said he’s not going to disappear.

“I’m going to be a cheerleader for the Macon Water Authority to further our community,” he said. “So I don’t plan to just stop. I plan to be on the sidelines cheering and looking for places where I can insert some of my energy and my experience and continue to make this a better community.”