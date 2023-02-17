Macon Water Authority honors longest serving board member

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Water Authority (MWA) recognized its longest-serving board member with an unveiling and dedication ceremony on Thursday. The Engineering Complex was named in honor of District Four Board Member Frank Patterson, who has served for 35 years within the Bibb County Government.

MWA leaders say the dedication ceremony was a symbol of Patterson’s hard work and dedication to the community. During the ceremony, Patterson expressed his gratitude for the recognition and the opportunity to serve the community for 18 years.

“You work hard, and I have for 18 years,” Patterson said. “Four more years is going to be hard work, and that may not always be perfect, but we strive for excellence.”

Patterson also noted that the dedication of the Engineering Complex was a symbol of the future of the Macon Water Authority, expressing confidence in the organization’s ability to continue serving the community.