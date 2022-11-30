Macon Volunteer Clinic receives improvements to women’s health room

The Macon Volunteer Clinic (MVC) unveiled its newly refurbished women’s health exam room Tuesday thanks to funding from a three-year, $75,000 grant from MetroPower.

Macon Volunteer Clinic will now be able to help even more patients. The first year of the grant funding helped refurbish the exam room with a new power exam curtain, ceiling-hung privacy curtains and a microscope.

Nurse practitioner Justin Wolfe says the grant has provided the clinic a huge boost.

“This grant is going to specifically be utilized to fund women’s health services here at the clinic and be able to guarantee continued women’s services, specifically for cervical cancer screenings and being able to treat anybody that potentially has cervical cancer,” Wolfe explained.

Wolfe says almost 70% of the clinic’s patients are women, so MVC’s goal is to help underprivileged patients who normally wouldn’t be able to afford regular care. For this reason, MetroPower picked MVC to receive the grant.

Former president of MetroPower Danny Gibson expressed how excited MetroPower is about giving the grant.

“In our 75-year history, giving back to the community is a large part of our culture and who we are, so we look for organizations that we can support that’s doing community work,” Gibson said. “The Macon Volunteer Clinic is certainly one of those entities that we were looking forward to supporting.”

The rest of the grant funding will go into more quality-of-life changes for women’s health services.

Macon Volunteer Clinic is located at 376 Rogers Avenue in Macon. If you’re interested in seeing if you’re eligible to receive care, you can visit their website here.