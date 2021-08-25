Macon Volunteer Clinic hosting vaccination events this week

The Macon Volunteer Clinic wants to help increase vaccination rates in Middle Georgia.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Volunteer Clinic wants to help increase vaccination rates in Middle Georgia.

The clinic partnered with the Georgia Department of Public Health to host vaccination events this week. Patients have the option to receive the Johnson or the Moderna Vaccine. The first free event was Tuesday afternoon, and a second is scheduled Wednesday from 3-6 p.m.

The clinic is handing out vouchers to patients who get vaccinated for a free slice of pizza from Ingleside Village Pizza.

Nancy White, Executive Director of the Macon Volunteer clinic, says it feels good to see people getting the vaccine.

“You can just walk up or you can make a reservation if you prefer, but we’re trying to get more people in our community vaccinated so we can get on the other side of this pandemic,” White said.

27 people received the vaccine Tuesday afternoon.