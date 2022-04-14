Macon Volunteer Clinic expands service eligibility to Twiggs County residents

Twiggs County residents may now be eligible to receive healthcare services at the Macon Volunteer Clinic.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)

The clinic recently announced it’s eligibility expansion into rural Twiggs County.

The clinic says only about 15% of Twiggs County’s 8,000 residents are insured.

“They don’t have a lot of healthcare resources within their county, so we felt like it just made sense to welcome them,” Macon Volunteer Clinic Executive Director Nancy White said.

White says they can offer residents another primary care option.

“We take care of chronic diseases, we do cancer screenings,” she said. “You can have your lab work done, basic imaging. We also offer dental care.”

Residents in Twiggs County currently receive services at Community Health Care Systems.

One of those residents is JC Nobles. He’s lived in the county for 15 years.

“It will help my community,” he said. “For example, the medical care that my friend is getting now is surgery. We don’t have surgery down here. Might come in handy.”

There are several requirements to receive care including being a resident of Twiggs County and being actively employed.

Carla Belcher, the CEO of the Community Health Care System, says partnering to provide more care is beneficial to the community.

“There are people that maybe live in Twiggs County that actually work in Macon, and so that might be a better option for them if they’re in Macon during the day and they cannot come to our office,” she said. “We certainty understand.”

The Macon Volunteer Clinic can be reached at (478) 755-1110.

